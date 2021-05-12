How often does a 50-50 guess go wrong? If bridge players are to be believed, far more often than half the time. The solution: eliminate the guess.

Bidding Dealer: South Game All North East South West — — 1S NB 3NT NB 4S

North’s jump to 3NT was a Pudding Raise, showing spade support, a balanced hand, and 13-15pts but, however you bid, all roads lead to 4S.

West leads ♥KQJ. South has two heart losers and two decisions in the black suits. Should she play for Q♠ to drop, or take a finesse? Through which hand should she finesse for Q♣?

South ruffs the third heart and lays down A♠ and K♠. If Q♠ falls, all is well. When Q♠ does not drop, declarer can use it as an “exit”.

Preparation must be made for the moment when Q♠ wins. At that point, declarer wants to ensure that East has to lead something helpful: a club — to sort out who holds Q♣, or another suit to provide a ruff and discard. South cashes ♦AKQ.

Even if East trumps one of these — which, here, she cannot — she would still be endplayed. As it is, East follows to all three diamond tricks, so now South exits with a trump.

East wins her Q♠, but is now endplayed into playing a club or leading her final heart. Either way, the rest of the tricks are secured. 4S made safely; no guessing required.