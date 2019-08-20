Chinese technology companies are stumbling in their efforts to disrupt the market for fresh produce because they cannot compete with traditional sales channels on price or convenience.

Unless they can overcome considerable costs and logistical hurdles, the challenge is only likely to get tougher as consumers become more price sensitive in the face of slowing economic growth and rising food price inflation.

Rising demand to shop online

There is rising demand for buying fresh produce online. Among 1,000 urban consumers surveyed by FT Confidential Research, 43 per cent said they had done so over the past 12 months, up from 32 per cent last year.

Furthermore, 54 per cent of those who said they had bought online said they did so more than once a week, up from 34 per cent a year ago.

However, despite the market’s potential for growth — online sales account for barely 3 per cent of a Rmb5tn ($709bn) market for fresh produce, according to Euromonitor — the commercial case is not yet proven. China E-Commerce Research Centre, a Zhejiang-based private research company, estimated in 2017 that just 1 per cent of the 4,000 companies selling fresh produce online in China were profitable.

Having plunged into the sector, the big tech groups now appear to be pulling back. In May, Alibaba’s Freshippo, also known as Hema, closed an outlet in Jiangsu province, one of its approximately 160 app-powered stores. JD.com now operates just 14 7Fresh stores, far fewer than the 50 it was planning to open by the end of last year, while Meituan-Dianping, the home delivery market leader, has shut most of its lossmaking Ella Fresh outlets.

Although more consumers are shopping online for fresh produce, just 6 per cent said they preferred online to other channels, while app usage data does not suggest an online stampede. In March, 2.5m people used the Freshippo app, down from 2.7m in December, while usage numbers have also decreased for MissFresh and Dada-JD Daojia, according to research company Analysys International.

The relatively muted response of consumers is a faint echo of previous efforts by China’s big technology groups to disrupt offline services. Those forays — into everything from ride-sharing to selling film tickets — were marked by massive cash burn to lure in consumers and build market share.

But selling fresh produce is not like selling T-shirts or film tickets. The costs and logistical challenges involved are formidable, but essential to overcome because consumers consistently rate freshness as their biggest concern about buying online (the inability to physically pick and choose is the second biggest).

Big tech companies such as Alibaba are driving investments in cold chain logistics, a market that the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing estimates grew 19 per cent last year to Rmb304bn. Even then, cold storage capacity per urban resident was just 0.156 sq m, compared with 0.5 sq m in developed markets.

But tech companies are also operating in a chastened market environment, which means they cannot use the aggressive pricing they used to disrupt other markets. This is why a survey of channels available in Shanghai, China’s richest and second-largest city, found fresh produce sold on leading online platforms was usually more expensive than at the local wet market, and sometimes more expensive than at the supermarket.

Online companies also struggle with convenience. Local vendors are present in most residential areas, where people typically buy fresh produce on their way home — sometimes on impulse. Buying online means opening an app, searching and choosing items and then waiting at least 30 minutes for delivery.

Supermarkets struggle

The failure of online channels to gain traction is not necessarily positive for supermarkets. Although they were still the most preferred channel for buying fresh produce, their popularity declined relative to last year’s survey.

The market share of supermarkets in China’s retail sector fell to 20 per cent from 24 per cent between 2014 and 2018, according to Kantar World Panel. They are neither as conveniently sited as local grocery vendors, nor can they offer the abundance of choice of online platforms.

Large investments by technology companies to merge the online and offline shopping experiences have yet to show results. Sun Art Retail, in which Alibaba owns a 26 per cent stake, reported a 6.4 per cent drop in sales in the first half after last year’s 3 per cent drop.

The companies face a challenge from group-buying platforms such as Pinduoduo, particularly in lower income, lower tier cities where price matters more than convenience. A bout of food-driven inflation — a combination of surging pork and fruit prices — will only make consumers more sensitive to prices, particularly as their income growth slows with the economy.

A kilo of apples works out at Rmb9 on Pinduoduo, the aggressively low-priced, Tencent-backed platform, but this means participating in a 5kg group buy, and waiting about a week for delivery. On Taobao, apples are delivered within the hour but cost Rmb27 a kilo. The percentage of residents in third-tier or smaller cities who said they preferred buying at Pinduoduo rose to 10 per cent from 4 per cent last year.

If they cannot compete on price, tech companies will have to win on convenience. Freshippo is launching four types of new outlet, including Hema Grocery Marketplace, which will be sited closer to high-density residential areas. Traditional supermarket operator Yonghui, which recently spun off its lossmaking retail technology arm, is switching focus to its Yonghui Mini stores, which are more like convenience stores than traditional supermarkets.

Freshippo chief executive Hou Yi has reportedly acknowledged the urgency to turn profitable, but Alibaba says its retail concept is less about building stores than showcasing how its technology can merge online and offline shopping. The company wants other retailers to license Alibaba’s technology, generating revenues but also more consumer data.

It is as well that this is the stated priority, because making a success of selling fresh produce online is proving a tough nut to crack.

Frank Zhang, director of Consumer Research, FT Confidential Research

scoutAsia is a corporate data and news service from Nikkei and the FT, providing in-depth information about more than 660,000 companies across more than 20 countries in east Asia, south Asia and Asean. This exclusive scoutAsia Research content has been produced by FT Confidential Research