Poor hygiene was largely responsible for the outbreak of a yeast infection among Covid-19 patients in a Florida hospital, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.

In July 2020, the Florida Department of Health was alerted to three Candida auris bloodstream infections and one urinary tract infection in four patients with Covid-19 at the unnamed hospital.

C auris is a multidrug-resistant yeast that can cause invasive infection.

Tests revealed that 35 of 67 patients admitted to the Covid-19 unit tested positive for the yeast.

Eight died within 30 days of screening, but whether C auris contributed to death is unknown, according to research by a team led by Christopher Prestel, a paediatric infectious disease specialist and a CDC epidemic intelligence service officer.

Investigation showed multiple opportunities for contamination of personal protective equipment “through direct contact with the patient care environment or potentially contaminated surfaces such as mobile computers”, the researchers said.

“Mobile computers and medical equipment were not always disinfected between uses, medical supplies — e.g., oxygen tubing and gauze — were stored in open bins in hallways and accessed by [personnel] wearing the base PPE layer, and missed opportunities for performing hand hygiene were observed,” they added.

After the hospital removed supplies from hallways, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and improved PPE practices, no further C auris transmission was detected, the researchers wrote.