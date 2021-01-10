Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Poor hospital hygiene sparked yeast infections
Poor hygiene was largely responsible for the outbreak of a yeast infection among Covid-19 patients in a Florida hospital, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.
In July 2020, the Florida Department of Health was alerted to three Candida auris bloodstream infections and one urinary tract infection in four patients with Covid-19 at the unnamed hospital.
C auris is a multidrug-resistant yeast that can cause invasive infection.
Tests revealed that 35 of 67 patients admitted to the Covid-19 unit tested positive for the yeast.
Eight died within 30 days of screening, but whether C auris contributed to death is unknown, according to research by a team led by Christopher Prestel, a paediatric infectious disease specialist and a CDC epidemic intelligence service officer.
Investigation showed multiple opportunities for contamination of personal protective equipment “through direct contact with the patient care environment or potentially contaminated surfaces such as mobile computers”, the researchers said.
“Mobile computers and medical equipment were not always disinfected between uses, medical supplies — e.g., oxygen tubing and gauze — were stored in open bins in hallways and accessed by [personnel] wearing the base PPE layer, and missed opportunities for performing hand hygiene were observed,” they added.
After the hospital removed supplies from hallways, enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices, and improved PPE practices, no further C auris transmission was detected, the researchers wrote.
NZ detects new strain in 19 passenger arrivals
New Zealand has detected 19 cases of arriving passengers testing positive for the rapidly-spreading UK strain of coronavirus, according to the health ministry on Sunday.
“The number of cases reinforces the need for ongoing vigilance at the border, as Covid-19 continues to accelerate overseas,” a ministry statement said.
Since December 28, those testing positive for the B.1.1.7 strain have arrived in New Zealand from India, the UK, US, Zimbabwe, Austria, Poland, Russia and Ukraine, most via the United Arab Emirates.
All the arrivals are in managed isolation facilities in Auckland or Christchurch.
UK’s easyJet secures £1.4bn of state-backed funding
UK airline easyJet has secured £1.4bn of state-backed funding to help its finances through the disruption to air travel caused by the pandemic.
The low-cost carrier said it has secured a five-year loan from a syndicate of banks and supported by a partial guarantee from UK Export Finance, Britain’s export credit agency.
The airline will continue to look at further funding opportunities, and its chief executive Johan Lundgren said the loan “reflects constructive and collaborative work between easyJet, multiple banks and UK Export Finance”.
Mr Lundgren has been vocal in his calls for greater state support for the British aviation sector, and easyJet has already accepted £600m from the Bank of England's Covid Corporate Financing Facility.
News you might have missed…
The UK reported more than 1,300 deaths from Covid-19 on Friday, the highest daily figure since the pandemic began. Sadiq Khan, London’s mayor, said the spread of Covid-19 in London was “out of control”, adding that in some parts of the city one in every 20 people has been infected with the disease.
Indonesia has “lost control” of its coronavirus response, experts have warned, complicating a planned mass rollout of China’s Sinovac vaccine in the world’s fourth most populous country. The south-east Asian nation has been battling one of the region’s most stubborn outbreaks with ineffectual lockdowns.
While Europe suffers under a strict coronavirus lockdown, the airport in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates trade hub, has been rammed as British, French and Russian tourists flooded into what has recently become the world’s most open city, where visitors can enjoy restaurants, bars and even socially distanced raves.
The British government is to roll out mass community testing across England, to detect people who have Covid-19 but show no symptoms. The programme, announced by health secretary Matt Hancock on Sunday morning, will enable all 317 English local authorities to offer rapid testing.
Mike Speiser of Sutter Hill Ventures, which holds a $13.3bn stake in Snowflake
Private investors in Snowflake are collectively sitting on more than $48bn worth of shares. Its software product, which allows companies to remotely store and analyse large data sets, has proven wildly popular in public markets as investors clamour for businesses benefiting from the shift to remote working during the pandemic.
Commerzbank has raised its provisions for bad loans for the second time since November, as Germany’s second-largest bank braces for a bigger hit from the country’s latest lockdown. It is earmarking “at least” €1.7bn for loan losses, an increase of almost a fifth from its previous guidance.
Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said he was “cautiously optimistic” about a recovery in aircraft demand as the plane-maker revealed a 34 per cent decline in deliveries during 2020 to 566, Mr Faury said the group still hoped to increase production of single-aisle aircraft in the second half of the year.
The Covid-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer has been shown to work against the highly transmissible variants of coronavirus discovered in the UK and South Africa. Researchers at Pfizer and the University of Texas found that the vaccine can neutralise a virus engineered to contain the N501Y mutation.
