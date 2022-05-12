For law firm leaders in Asia-Pacific, the past 12 months, commercially, have provided an “embarrassment of riches”, says Danny Gilbert, chief executive of Australian lawyers Gilbert + Tobin. Leading firms, generally, have achieved record revenues, thanks to clients’ increased need for advice, as well as record profits — helped by their expenses being driven down by Covid.

But few law firm leaders are complacent. Sue Kench, global chief executive of King & Wood Mallesons, an Australian-Chinese law firm, says: “The world is in a strange place . . . Revenues are off the charts, expenses are at an all-time low, but I still ask myself ‘what next?’”

Vicky Liu, Asia managing partner for Allen & Overy (Hong Kong), says: “There is nervousness about events out of our control.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, US-China trade tensions, and a growing need to be on the right side of environmental, social and governance questions mean law firm leaders face geopolitical and social challenges.

Traditionally, big commercial law firms are apolitical. Justin D’Agostino, chief executive of international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills, sums it up: “Big law firms are there to help clients navigate the legal landscape.”

Clients are looking to us and asking . . . who are your [other] clients and what do you do for them?

But they are increasingly called on to take a stance. Nearly all withdrew swiftly from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. And they were responding not only to sanctions, but also to strong sentiment among their staff and clients that they must cease operations there.

“Being neutral now means something,” says Liu. “Clients are looking to us and asking . . . Who are your [other] clients and what do you do for them?

“If you want to play on the global stage, you have to articulate what you stand for.”

This notion of choosing which clients you represent — beyond conflict-of-interest considerations — potentially marks a change of mindset for commercial law firms. Lawyers are taught in law school that everyone is entitled to a defence. “It is difficult to sit there and say ‘everyone deserves a right to be represented, [and] therefore this is my job’,” says Liu. “Who we act for matters to our people, who want to be in a firm that acts on the values they have.”

Paul Jenkins, global chief executive of Ashurst, also says law firms may be unable to remain neutral. “We have been clear on our purpose and business ethics as a firm and made sure our decisions are aligned with that purpose and our values. If you don’t do this, it is a decision in itself.”

Despite news reports and analyses signalling that globalisation is being rolled back, leaders of international and local law firms in Asia-Pacific also report signs of buoyant and interconnected global trade. “The market is shifting,” admits Stephen Kitts, Asia managing partner of Eversheds Sutherland. “But it will still be international.” He points to a substantial increase in US-China trade last year, even after recent tensions.

The consensus among leading Asia-Pacific law firm leaders is seemingly to take a long view, both on Hong Kong’s position as a financial centre and on the stability and growth of trade in the region.

In Singapore, the global upheavals represent an opportunity to some. “For law firms in Singapore, the Ukraine crisis has given us more work. Clients are coming for advice on different strategic plans to deglobalise,” says Patrick Ang, managing partner of Singapore-based law firm Rajah & Tann.

However, like his peers, Ang is kept awake at night by a struggle to retain and hire talent, which is affecting everyone globally. In spite of a flow of professionals from Hong Kong to Singapore, the influx of Chinese tech companies “has swept up legal talent in a big way”, he says.

Partly because of Covid-19 and the impact of the “great resignation”, the changing compact between a law firm and its employees weighs heavily on leaders’ minds. “The relationship has fundamentally shifted and few law firm leaders can confidently articulate yet what is driving people in their organisations,” says D’Agostino.

The top-ranked law firms in the FT’s annual listing of the most innovative in the region (see table) are Ashurst for firms with HQs outside the region, and King & Wood Mallesons for firms headquartered in the region. Both firms have committed to being forward-thinking, inclusive and innovative.

For Ashurst, the growth and integration of its legal-led consulting arm is gathering praise from clients, which compare it favourably with the Big Four audit firms. For King & Wood Mallesons, its talent strategies are improving the digital literacy of its people. Both firms are starting to show what it means for a legal business to be purpose-driven, digital and multidisciplinary — all traits required to help clients navigate the complex challenges of a changing world.

Most innovative law firms in Asia-Pacific 2022 Rank Law firm Total Score Submissions score Data and tech score HQ 1 Winner: King & Wood Mallesons* 119 71 48 Asia-Pacific 2 Gilbert + Tobin 118 72 46 Asia-Pacific 3 Winner: Ashurst** 114 71 43 International 4 Baker McKenzie 111 62 49 International 4 Corrs Chambers Westgarth 111 68 43 Asia-Pacific 4 DLA Piper 111 70 41 International 4 Nishimura & Asahi 111 73 38 Asia-Pacific 8 Hogan Lovells 110 62 48 International 9 Herbert Smith Freehills 109 66 43 International 10 MinterEllison 105 66 39 Asia-Pacific 11 Allen & Overy 104 67 37 International 11 Rajah & Tann Singapore 104 66 38 Asia-Pacific 13 Pinsent Masons 101 62 39 International 14 Anand and Anand 99 59 40 Asia-Pacific 14 Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer 99 58 41 International 14 Morrison & Foerster 99 57 42 International 17 White & Case 95 59 36 International 18 Lander & Rogers 92 55 37 Asia-Pacific 19 Kim & Chang 91 56 35 Asia-Pacific 20 Mayer Brown 89 56 33 International 21 Norton Rose Fulbright 88 55 33 International 21 Yulchon 88 58 30 Asia-Pacific 23 Allen & Gledhill 86 53 33 Asia-Pacific 23 Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu 86 51 35 Asia-Pacific 25 Mori Hamada & Matsumoto 85 64 21 Asia-Pacific