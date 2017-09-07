The leak of a draft plan for post-Brexit immigration rules to be applied to EU citizens set the cat among the pigeons this week. When all is said and done, however, the leaked document is remarkably consistent with the shape of Brexit that has been seeming more and more likely: a standstill interim period of a few years in which the UK remains part of the EU in all but name (and without voting rights or representation), followed by a hard Brexit that sees Britain leave the single market and the customs union, replacing it with not much more than a Canada-type agreement on tariff-free trade in goods with little in the way of services.

Before getting to the substance (summarised by my colleagues here), the form is worth noting. The language of the document is as attuned to the British press as it seems tone-deaf to the damage it can do to goodwill in the rest of Europe. It makes a big point about how leaving the EU will end EU citizens’ “automatic, generic ‘rights’” to come to Britain — the quote marks around “rights” are in the original text, which might as well have said “so-called”. Instead, Europeans will now need “permission” to enter.

In the short term, however, the sound and fury signifies almost nothing for practical purposes. That is why voices in Brussels, as reported by my colleague Alex Barker, suggest the document (if it becomes policy) could facilitate an agreement to have a transition period.

It proposes an “implementation phase” immediately after Brexit, which will involve some formal and some substantive changes to the immigration regime. Neither need rule out a standstill transition in which everything remains virtually the same.

In terms of the formalities, the government says it wants to bring EU citizens into an immigration framework derived from UK legislation rather than, as now, the EU directive on the free movement of people. That is, however, compatible with undertaking an international legal obligation to preserve free movement, like Norway and Iceland do through the European Economic Area agreement. While the memo declares “the Free Movement directive will no longer apply”, it does not rule out a UK-EU exit treaty that commits the UK for a specified period to replicate exactly the free movement rules.

On the substance, is there anything in the proposal that makes it impossible to do that?

One thing is that the UK no longer wants to accept EU national identity cards as proof of identity and EU nationality at the border; only a passport will do. But the memo also says that “we will give adequate notice of this change”. Make that notice the length of the transition period, and this problem is solved.

Martin Sandbu’s Free Lunch Email , premium, daily Keep up with the most important economics issues every lunchtime with Martin Sandbu’s analysis. Premium daily One-Click Sign Up to Martin Sandbu’s Free Lunch

The grounds for refusing entry to EU citizens, whom the memo wants to treat like non-EU citizens (they can be rejected on broader grounds), has a similar rider: “as soon as is practicable after we leave” the EU. Well, it would not be practicable until the end of the standstill interim period, so that too can be postponed.

The aspect most at odds with free movement is a proposed requirement for those coming for more than short visits to register and obtain biometric residence permits. But the document makes the correct point that registration is required in many EU countries as it is. What EU rules prohibit is an overly burdensome or intrusive registration process — which fingerprinting surely is — and the need to obtain permission rather than simply provide evidence that one fulfils the criteria for staying longer.

But this would be easy to finesse. Registration and permission are not the same thing; the UK government requires the former but does not require seeking the latter during the interim period. In practice it would simply make mandatory the voluntary registration that already exists, and automatically issue a residence card as a matter of right. The fingerprinting idea has reportedly been dropped already.

The document is close enough, in other words, to keeping all aspects of free movement in place for the transition period, even as it claims “free movement” will have ended. What, then, is the point of that claim? Perhaps to flatter some Brexiters’ idea of sovereignty. But also the straightforwardly pragmatic motive of putting in place a national administrative system for once the transition ends.

And when it does end, it is clear that free movement will end too if these ideas become government policy. (It goes with the deep separation from Europe that the prime minister set out in her January speech, but the cabinet is not united behind it.) The biometric residence permit dovetails with the intensifying focus on immigration in the workplace, which the government charges employers with policing.

What is it all for? The memo intriguingly talks of prioritising British workers in order to encourage businesses to improve their skills. At the same time, it signals it wants to keep the doors open for high-skilled immigrants; it is low-skilled EU workers who will face greater obstacles. That means it is low-skilled roles that employers will increasingly have to find Britons to fill; at the high-skill end the government, and public opinion, seem relaxed about letting migrants fill any labour shortage. This is a policy, in other words, to drive relatively more Britons into low-skilled roles. It is hard to see why a higher-skilled native workforce should be the result.

Other readables

JP Koning examines whether India’s demonitisation shock succeeded in reclaiming ill-gotten gains.



Stanley Fischer has tendered his resignation as Federal Reserve vice-chair. He had Lunch with the FT earlier this summer.

Numbers news