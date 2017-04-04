US financial groups face pressure on gender pay gap

US financial companies are coming under shareholder pressure to reveal whether they pay their female employees less than their male counterparts, and campaigners are readying showdowns over the issue at annual meetings this spring.

Large banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, face shareholder votes asking them to report on the gender pay gap, along with the insurer Travelers and the payments companies MasterCard and American Express, among others.

But while those companies are fighting the proposals, saying they already do plenty to encourage workplace diversity, others, including US insurance groups Prudential Financial and AIG, have agreed to publish more information.

New York City comptroller Scott Stringer, who oversees the city’s $170bn public pension funds, pressed the issue with insurance and healthcare companies in talks leading up to this year’s annual meeting season.

“If companies refuse to be open and honest — if they ignore investors’ concerns — we have to take a stand,” he said. “This is not just about fairness. It is about good management. There is no excuse for companies to hide this information.”

Three companies — Travelers, Aetna and Express Scripts — will face New York-sponsored shareholder resolutions, while Arjuna Capital, a socially responsible investment firm, has submitted resolutions at the shareholder meetings of six large financial companies.

“US bank and credit card companies are still in the Stone Ages on gender pay equity practices and disclosures,” said Natasha Lamb, director of equity research at Arjuna.

Mr Stringer said he had targeted insurance and healthcare because they are the sectors with some of the largest gender pay gaps. Arjuna has moved on to the banking and payments sectors after winning similar battles at several technology companies, including eBay, last year.

Their resolutions demand companies issue a report that includes a statement of the gender pay gap and detailed measures to close it. Campaigners cite a study last year by Glassdoor, the website where employees anonymously post information about their companies, which found women earn 78 cents for every dollar earned by men in the US. It found that a pay gap exists even between employees with the same job titles; that gap averages 6.4 per cent across the global finance industry and 7.2 per cent in insurance.

Arjuna’s resolutions have received short shrift from the companies targeted. Bank of America said it already published statistics on workplace diversity and was committed to paying employees fairly; Citigroup said another report would be “costly and time consuming”. JPMorgan Chase is due to publish its response to the proposal in a proxy statement in the next few days.

Travelers also urged shareholders to reject the proposal for the publication of a report. “‘Gender pay gap’ as defined in the proposal is not a meaningful measure and does not account for many factors which impact pay, including, for example, location and responsibilities of the employee,” it said.

AIG and Prudential have published information on how they review employee salaries and declared that they do not have a statistically significant gender pay gap.

Mr Stringer said four other companies were also taking steps to improve shareholder transparency. Aflact, the insurer, will disclose its female-to-male salary ratio in its next corporate social responsibility report, he said, and Allstate, Anthem and UnitedHealth have agreed to conduct additional analyses or publish more details.