This week, we're talking about how to have the best summer ever. FT magazine editor Matt Vella joins us, and we go through suggestions from listeners, from putting everything in the freezer to getting your ice-cream truck driver's phone number. We also chat about this summer's cultural highlights, and how you might be better off skipping Beyoncé and going to see a local or second-tier band.

We love hearing from you! You can email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com, we’re on Twitter @ftweekendpod, and Lilah is on Instagram and Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Matt’s cultural recommendations: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be out 28 June. Check your local listings for tour dates for Beyoncė, Shania Twain, and Le Tigre

– We also mentioned the Talking Heads documentary Stop Making Sense.

– A beautiful column by our colleague Enuma Okoro: The pleasure and possibility of summer https://on.ft.com/3P7sAzM

– The best summer music festivals worldwide: https://on.ft.com/3p4pLF2

– The perfect menu for your first summer meal outdoors (Ravinder Bhogal recipes): https://on.ft.com/3NtZHMN

– You can browse the entire summer food and drink special here: https://on.ft.com/3Ct9Q67

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.