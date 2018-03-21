Israel on Wednesday admitted for the first time that it destroyed a Syrian nuclear reactor in a 2007 bombing raid, ending a decade of silence on the covert operation to warn Iran not to attempt to develop atomic weapons.

Lieutenant General Gadi Eisenkot, Israel’s military chief of staff, said the release of previously classified intelligence documents and footage from fighter jets involved in the mission demonstrated that Israel “will not allow the establishment of capabilities that threaten Israel’s existence”.

“This was our message in 2007, this remains our message today and will continue to be our message in the near and distant future,” Lt Gen Eisenkot said.

The confirmation of the strike on the facility in Deir Ezzor province in northern Syria comes as Israeli officials ramp up warnings about Iranian encroachment on Israel’s border with Syria and the regional threat they say the Islamic republic poses.

Tehran has provided Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s regime with arms and military support in the seven-year Syrian civil war. Israel fears that Iran is using the conflict to transfer sophisticated weaponry to Hizbollah, the Lebanese militant movement, and establishing missile bases on Syrian soil.

Israel has carried out at least 100 air strikes in Syria since 2013, many of which are believed to have targeted Hizbollah and Iran-allied militias. Last month, an Israeli F-16 fighter jet was downed after flying a mission over Syria that targeted a mobile trailer the Israeli military said was used to pilot an Iranian drone that entered Israeli territory.

The US, Israel and Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, are increasing pressure on Iran over its role in the region, accusing the Islamic republic of fuelling conflicts and extremism.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu this month called for the 2015 nuclear deal that Tehran signed with six world powers to be “fixed” or “nixed”. Under the accord, Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear activity in return for the lifting of many sanctions, but US president Donald Trump has threatened to tear up the agreement.

Iran has always insisted its nuclear programme is for peaceful civilian use.

“The courageous decision of the Israeli government almost 11 years ago to destroy the nuclear reactor in Syria and the successful operation following it sends a clear message: Israel will never allow nuclear weapons to countries like Iran who threaten its existence,” Israel Katz, the Israeli intelligence minister, said on Twitter.

Bush administration officials said in 2008 that North Korea helped Syria construct the nuclear reactor, which Damascus codenamed “al-Kibar”. Syrian officials at the time described the allegations as “fantasy”.

There was no immediate response from the Syrian government to Israel’s confirmation of the strike.

Avigdor Liberman, the Israeli defence minister, said in a radio interview that the decision to carry out the strike on the reactor was “historic and courageous”.

“The decision proved, then and now, that on issues of national security we cannot be deterred,” Mr Liberman said. “Try to imagine what would have happened if we hadn’t acted. We would have had a nuclear Syria.”

Ehud Barak, who was defence minister at the time of 2007 strike, recounted how the cabinet met at an air force base before deciding to carry out the strike. “It took a little time and it was carried out, ultimately in a pretty perfect fashion,” Mr Barak told Israeli radio.