Israeli police in violent clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem

Violent clashes erupted on Friday between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City following a tense stand-off over additional security measures at a contested holy site.

At least two Palestinians were reported to have been killed and 37 others hospitalised, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, after the stand-off exploded into violence near al-Aqsa mosque, close to where three Israeli-Arab gunmen killed two Israeli police officers a week ago.

Palestinians hurled stones and firebombs at police, who responded with tear gas, stun grenades and a water cannon. Sporadic skirmishes also ensued across several neighbourhoods of East Jerusalem adjacent to the Old City.

Israeli police installed metal detectors and additional security cameras outside the al-Aqsa mosque compound following the killings of the two police officers, saying it was aimed at preventing further violence at a site that has long been a flashpoint of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The site, called the Temple Mount by Jews and the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims, is considered holy to both faiths. It was the site of two ancient Jewish temples and where al-Aqsa mosque stands.

Muslim authorities had called on worshippers in Jerusalem to attend Friday prayers at al-Aqsa to protest the metal detectors, while Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, called for a “day of rage” against the new security measures.

Palestinians say the metal detectors are aimed at increasing Israeli control over the site, which it captured from Jordan along with East Jerusalem and the West Bank in the 1967 mideast war.

The clashes in Jerusalem's Old City follow the killing of two Israeli policemen a week ago © AFP

An official from the Islamic Waqf, the organisation that manages the site, called the metal detectors “the gates of humiliation and shame”.

“Al-Aqsa is for Muslims only. No one but the Muslims is to enter the holy al-Aqsa Mosque,” he told Muslim worshippers outside the compound on Friday.

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, had late on Thursday convened a meeting of his cabinet to discuss the possibility of removing the security measures at the holy site. But by Friday morning, the government said it had left that decision to the police.

Thousands of police officers had been deployed around Jerusalem’s Old City in anticipation of violence around the shrine. Police set up checkpoints barricading the Old City’s gates and restricted entrance to Palestinians under the age of 50.

Ahead of noon prayers, several thousand Muslim worshippers massed in the streets and alleyways surrounding al-Aqsa mosque, but refused to pass through the metal detectors. They also rejected an offer by police to enter the complex without passing through security, insisting the metal detectors be removed.

“For the Muslims it’s very difficult. They had a chance yesterday to take these [metal detectors] out,” said Adyal, a worshipper from East Jerusalem. “Now they are going head-to-head.”

Another Palestinian man shouted in Hebrew at a police officer standing sentry that “every Palestinian has a right to pray at al-Aqsa. Let us go pray. We don’t want to protest, we want to pray”.

Thousands more Palestinians assembled in a main thoroughfare of downtown East Jerusalem and held prayers in the street. After prayers, young Palestinian men began chanting “with blood and with spirit we will defend al-Aqsa” while facing off with a phalanx of Israeli riot police.

A Palestinian Red Crescent spokesman said at least 37 people were hospitalised with injuries in the ensuing melees. A police spokesman said four police officers had been injured in the clashes. Police arrested at least six Palestinians in the fray for allegedly throwing stones.