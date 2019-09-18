Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate for a second straight meeting, as key reforms continue to move forward and spur hopes of a recovery in the country’s sluggish economy.

The Selic rate hit a new low of 5.5 per cent on Wednesday after the monetary policy committee, known as “Copom”, approved a cut of 50 basis points following their first cut in over a year in July, only hours after the US Federal Reserve also eased its monetary policy.

The Brazilian central bank, led by the UCLA-trained Roberto Campos Neto, said in a statement that the “process of reforms and adjustments needed in the Brazilian economy has advanced, but emphasizes that persevering in this process is essential for the fall of the structural interest rate and for the sustainable recovery of the economy”.

Rogério Marinho, the government’s social security secretary, told the Financial Times on Wednesday afternoon that he is confident a key reform of the country’s generous pension system — in the works for decades but seen as crucial to shore up finances and attract investments — will be finalised next month, paving the way for a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s tax system and privatisations package.

Most economists polled by the central bank this month expect gross domestic product to grow 0.9 per cent this year in Latin America’s largest economy, which continues to limp forward from a brutal recession that ended two years ago. They forecast borrowing costs to fall another half a point by the end of 2019, staying at 5 per cent through 2020 amid annual low inflation.