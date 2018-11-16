Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Russia and Germany are pressing ahead with the construction of a controversial pipeline to export Russian gas to Europe, despite strong opposition from the US administration, which has threatened sanctions. Katie Martin asks Henry Foy and Tobias Buck why the project is important for Germany and why it has attracted such strong opposition.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief, Tobias Buck, Frankfurt correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon