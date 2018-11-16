Logo for FT News in Focus podcast

News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

Print this page

Russia and Germany are pressing ahead with the construction of a controversial pipeline to export Russian gas to Europe, despite strong opposition from the US administration, which has threatened sanctions. Katie Martin asks Henry Foy and Tobias Buck why the project is important for Germany and why it has attracted such strong opposition.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Katie Martin, capital markets editor, Henry Foy, Moscow bureau chief, Tobias Buck, Frankfurt correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast