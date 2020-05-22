Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Chinese government is preparing to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong, and sales surged at the US retailers deemed “essential” by local authorities in the first quarter. Plus, the business of higher education is under threat because of coronavirus. The FT’s Jack Andrew explains.





