Labour’s Rotheram scores victory as metro mayor of Liverpool

Labour’s Steve Rotheram cruised to victory as the new metro mayor of Liverpool city region, receiving 59.3 per cent of the vote.

The Conservatives came second with Tony Caldeira, a businessman, picking up 20.4 per cent with a dire showing by the Liberal Democrats on 6.8 per cent. Turnout was 25.9 per cent.

However, the area is a Labour heartland and it was expected to win comfortably. Almost all MPs in the six council areas voting for metro mayor are Labour.

Mr Rotheram, who has stepped down as an MP in the city, said it was “an unbelievable feeling”. “There’s only one party for social justice and that’s the Labour party.”