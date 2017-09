Ivanka Trump is one of the most powerful first children in White House history. With an official role in the West Wing, many suspect her of having an outsized influence on her father's decision making. But what does her job as first daughter and assistant to the president look like in practice? The FT's Courtney Weaver tells Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson. Read the full story at FT.com/Ivanka.

