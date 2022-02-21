The Olympics wrapped up in Beijing yesterday, capping two weeks of competition and controversy. Banks pledged in the run up to the Glasgow climate summit to fund a UN-backed ETF. But, the money never arrived and the fund is close to failing. Plus, Taylor Nicole Rogers on what steps companies can take to have a more diverse workforce.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Are companies walking their diversity talk?

Companies urged to honour racial justice pledges

Climate ETF on brink of failure months after UN summit launch

Alpine resorts freeze out British ski instructors after Brexit

Beijing Winter Olympics close after fortnight of competition and controversy

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.