Is corporate America becoming more inclusive?
A UN-backed ETF designed to fight climate change was launched as part of COP26. Now it’s about to fail
The Olympics wrapped up in Beijing yesterday, capping two weeks of competition and controversy. Banks pledged in the run up to the Glasgow climate summit to fund a UN-backed ETF. But, the money never arrived and the fund is close to failing. Plus, Taylor Nicole Rogers on what steps companies can take to have a more diverse workforce.
Mentioned in this podcast:
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
