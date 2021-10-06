Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/eb1b2bc3-1edf-444b-ac44-8e3a79cd8887





Private equity firms are offering the highest premiums for listed companies in more than two decades, and the Facebook whistleblower told Congress on Tuesday the company repeatedly chose to maximise online engagement instead of minimising harm to users. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor, David Pilling, explains Gabon’s effort to reposition itself as a “green superpower” and gain recognition for preserving its tropical forests.





Private equity pays record premiums for public companies

https://www.ft.com/content/69c28c74-e957-4009-912a-aee1c452995d





Facebook chose to maximise engagement at users’ expense, whistleblower says

https://www.ft.com/content/41b657c8-d716-436b-a06d-19859f0f6ce4





Africa’s green superpower: why Gabon wants markets to help tackle climate change

https://www.ft.com/content/4f0579ac-409f-41d2-bf40-410d5a2ee46b





Behind the Money Podcast: The tiny fund that took on a US giant and won

https://www.ft.com/behind-the-money





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.