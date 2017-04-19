SoftBank in talks to invest $1bn in India’s Paytm

SoftBank is in talks to invest more than $1bn in Indian digital payments business Paytm, as part of an overhaul of its strategy in the country after losing confidence in the online marketplace Snapdeal.

The Japanese group has helped drive a rush of funding into Indian start-ups in recent years, mainly through its investment of more than $600m in Snapdeal. It is now seeking to engineer a merger of Snapdeal and rival Flipkart, with a plan to inject more than $1bn into the combined entity.

SoftBank is simultaneously in talks to invest a similar amount into Paytm, people close to both companies said on Wednesday. The people stressed that this discussion was separate from Softbank’s efforts to find a resolution for Snapdeal, and did not represent an alternative track to the Flipkart merger talks.

The investment terms would value Paytm at $7bn to $9bn, one of the people said. The discussions were first reported by the Mint business newspaper. Both Paytm and SoftBank declined to comment.

Under its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm has set out to emulate Alibaba’s Chinese combination of ecommerce and financial services. Paytm has achieved greater visibility in the latter, becoming India’s largest provider of digital “wallets” with more than 200m users, and plans to launch a banking operation later this year.

As an investor in Paytm, SoftBank would join Alibaba, in which the Japanese group holds a 30 per cent stake that represents its most successful investment. Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Financial in March agreed to invest $177m to take a controlling stake in Paytm’s ecommerce unit, having already invested more than $500m in Paytm.

The change of tack in SoftBank’s strategy for India comes amid signs of slowing expansion in the country’s ecommerce sector. Online retail spending, which had more than doubled in each of the two previous years, grew at a relatively muted 27 per cent last year and is on course to record a similar pace this year, according to Satish Meena, an analyst at Forrester Research.

Mr Meena said much of that more limited growth has accrued to Amazon at the expense of Snapdeal, which has been buffeted by the US company’s aggressive expansion as it carries out a $5bn investment plan for India.

Paytm has also been gaining share in ecommerce, according to one person close to the company, who said the group believes it has overtaken Snapdeal to rank as the third-largest player by sales volume, behind Flipkart and Amazon.

SoftBank’s decision to shift its focus away from Snapdeal follows the abrupt departure last June of its president Nikesh Arora, who had spearheaded the Japanese group’s investments in India. These also include the car-hailing app Ola, which is facing tough competition from US-based Uber.

But a person close to the group said it was “still in the Indian ecommerce game”, which it saw as “a huge macro opportunity”.