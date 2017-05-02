The Temple of Glory, Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, California — a majestic farce

Scholarship and the performing arts collided with uncommon brilliance last weekend on the University of California campus, where the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra collaborated with a host of international artists to deliver Rameau’s The Temple of Glory in the original version, unperformed since 1745.

Librettist Voltaire rewrote his initial text, mostly to curry favour with Louis XV, and the revised opera-ballet was given the following year. But the original was not lost: Berkeley’s Jean Gray Hargrove Music Library has a manuscript, and that, plus music director Nicholas McGegan’s life-long Rameauphilia, and the participation of the Centre de musique baroque de Versailles, sufficed to inspire the rebirth of a major contribution to the lyric stage.

The opera is an allegorical disquisition on its characters’ worthiness for immortality in the temple. Apollo rejects Bélus for his pugnaciousness, denies Bacchus for his hedonism and welcomes the Emperor Trajan for his generosity to his defeated battlefield enemies.

If the work lacks the dramatic situations of other Rameau works (and the libretto is a bit starchy), the three-hour piece nevertheless seethes with invention. The harmonies are dense, the orchestration (especially brass and percussion) consistently startles, the rhythmic scheme captivates and the composer’s skill at setting a French text sparkles. Most astonishing is a theatrical style that integrates singer, instrumentalist and dancer.

Choreographer Catherine Turocy deftly staged the work as a majestic farce, with moments of gentle pathos. Designer Scott Blake recreated a charming 18th-century theatre with backdrops influenced by Poussin, receding perspectives and flying elements. Appearing in a variety of roles, the eight omnipresent dancers offered stylish period moves; carriages were held high, arms flowed, jumps were modest, musicality was paramount. The Bacchus act brought rude hilarity. Turocy’s final gesture, a children’s maypole dance, was irresistible.

The imported singers projected their assignments with a cultivated feeling for the idiom. Haute-contre Artavazd Sargsyan was a hilarious Bacchus; soprano Gabrielle Philiponet and haute-contre Aaron Sheehan impressed in a variety of roles. But it was the 42-member period orchestra that McGegan has led for 30 years with verve and insight that proved the greatest source of revelations.

