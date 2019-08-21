Print this page

US president Donald Trump considers tax cuts to stimulate the economy and Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigns. Also, US regulators rewrite the Volcker rule, Facebook launches a new privacy tool pilot and Walmart sues Tesla over solar panel fires. Plus, the FT’s Seb Payne unpacks the stand-off between Boris Johnson and European Council president Donald Tusk over Britain’s withdrawal agreement from the EU.

