From left: Chaumet white‑gold and diamond Joséphine Valse Impériale earrings. Boucheron white-gold and diamond Lierre de Paris necklace. De Beers white-gold and diamond Blooming Lotus ring

Bulgari platinum, sapphire, ruby and diamond earrings, and platinum, sapphire, ruby and diamond necklace, all POA

From left: Jaeger-LeCoultre white-gold, diamond and pink-sapphire Rose Extraordinaire La Rose watch on satin strap. Fabio Salini white-gold, titanium and diamond Shanghai earring (sold as a pair). Louis Vuitton white-gold, platinum, diamond and emerald Damier bracelet. Dior Joaillerie platinum, diamond and emerald Gem Dior earrings

Clockwise from top: Cindy Chao The Art Jewel white‑ and yellow-gold and white- and yellow-diamond White Label Four Seasons Foliage earrings. Graff platinum and white- and yellow-diamond earrings. Van Cleef. & Arpels white- and yellow-gold and white- and yellow-diamond Sous Les Etoiles Halley interchangeable-motifs necklace (transforms into a ring)

Clockwise from top: Cartier platinum, aquamarine, opal and diamond [Sur]Naturel High Jewellery necklace. Tiffany & Co platinum, pink-sapphire and diamond Blue Book bracelet. Chopard titanium, white-opal, yellow-sapphire, garnet and tsavorite Red Carpet Collection earrings. Tasaki white-gold, baroque Akoya pearl and diamond Chorus Valley ring

From top: Harry Winston platinum, sapphire and diamond earrings. Piaget rose-gold and yellow- and white-diamond Wings of Light Thrilling Moments necklace. Chanel High Jewellery white-gold, sapphire and diamond Flying Cloud ring. Jewellery throughout, POA