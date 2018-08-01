The world is watching results come in from Zimbabwe's first presidential election without Robert Mugabe on the ballot. The ruling Zanu-PF has secured a parliamentary majority, suggesting that the party's candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, is likely to have won the closely-fought presidential race. The legitimacy of the election is seen as vital to whether Zimbabwe can re-engage with foreign donors and investors to end its long isolation and rebuild its shattered economy. But with the final result not yet declared, the opposition is already disputing the result. Gideon Rachman talks to the FT's Africa editor David Pilling in Harare and former southern Africa bureau chief Andrew England.