The writers strike hitting Hollywood looks like it’s nearing a close and the FT’s Brooke Masters explores whether recent CEO departures could be a signal of a second #MeToo wave. Plus, a sexual abuse scandal has shaken up Japan’s entertainment industry.

Sex, lies and magical thinking about CEO behaviour

Japanese boy band abuse scandal rocks entertainment industry

