The stage has been set for the next, potentially decisive, act of Brexit after the UK parliament voted to back a December election and the EU formally signed off a delay to Britain’s departure until the end of January. David Bond discusses what happens next with Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief.
Contributors: David Bond, Brexit editor, Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon
