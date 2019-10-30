Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The stage has been set for the next, potentially decisive, act of Brexit after the UK parliament voted to back a December election and the EU formally signed off a delay to Britain’s departure until the end of January. David Bond discusses what happens next with Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief.





Contributors: David Bond, Brexit editor, Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

