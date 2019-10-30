Print this page

The stage has been set for the next, potentially decisive, act of Brexit after the UK parliament voted to back a December election and the EU formally signed off a delay to Britain’s departure until the end of January. David Bond discusses what happens next with Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief.


Contributors: David Bond, Brexit editor, Laura Hughes, parliamentary correspondent, and Sam Fleming, Brussels bureau chief. Producers: Persis Love and Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)
Information about Topic Tracker

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast