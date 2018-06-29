Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help!

© Antonio Callanni/AP

Get in! England’s Harry Kane celebrates after he scored England’s second goal during the match against Panama. England went on to win the match, scoring 6-1 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia

© Matthias Oesterle/Zuma wire/DPA

Rise up Crowds gather around a horse rider as he rears up during the Caragol des Born traditional parade on the eve of Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Ciutadella de Menorca, Spain

© Mohammed Huwais/AFP/Getty

Toy soldier Supporters of Shia Yemeni Houthis demonstrate in Sana’a in favour of fellow Houthis engaged in battles against coalition forces led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah

© Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

Box office Donald Trump gestures during a Face-to-Face With Our Future event in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. The president is urging motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson to keep production in the US

© Emrah Gurel/AP

Presidential support People celebrate after AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election outside the party headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey

© Alessandra Tarantino/Pool/Reuters

Holy visit Pope Francis exchanges gifts with French President Emmanuel Macron during a private audience at the Vatican, Rome

© Aly Song/Reuters

Strike a pose A man looks at his mobile phone while resting on a tricycle outside a mannequin shop in Shanghai, China

© Anthony Devlin/Getty

Red alert The full moon rises behind burning moorland as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, England

© Ahmad Al-Msalam/AFP/Getty

Rubble rescue A man carries a child rescued from rubble after Syrian regime and Russian air strikes in the rebel-held town of Nawa in southern Syria

© Simon Dawson/Reuters

Hot air People inflate a helium-filled Donald Trump blimp which they plan to deploy during the US president’s forthcoming visit to London, England

© Felipe Dana/AP

All ears Two women wearing costumes stand next to police officers on Nikolskaya Street, a gathering point for football fans during the 2018 World Cup in Moscow, Russia

© Nariman El-Mofty/AP

Behind the wheel Hessah al-Ajaji drives her car down Riyadh’s busy Tahlia Street. Women are getting behind the wheel for the first time in Saudi Arabia after the world’s last remaining ban on female drivers was lifted