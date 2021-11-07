The next generation of cast-iron cookware

The Field Company Field cast-iron skillet, $125

Inspired by the vintage ’30s cast-iron pans inherited from their grandmother, and mystified by the fact that modern cookware didn’t measure up, brothers Stephen and Chris Muscarella founded the Field Company. The range is made up of five skillets and a Dutch oven (pre-seasoned with grapeseed oil) that are as durable as vintage cookware but lighter and smoother. The handmade pieces are designed to get better with time and age. As Chris Muscarella says, “We try to hold ourselves to a standard: own less but love it more. We want to make the kind of things you hand down to your grandkids with a smile – not that end up in a landfill somewhere.” From $75, fieldcompany.com

The sleek, simple, cult-favourite set

Caraway cookware set in Perracotta, $495

Since its launch in 2019, Caraway’s four-piece ceramic set has proven enormously popular for its well-considered design. The streamlined set includes a Dutch oven, frying pan, saucepan and sauté pan and also offers a clever storage solution in the form of magnetic modular pan racks and a canvas holder for the lids. However, there is more to these pots and pans than fashionable hues: they are non-toxic, oven safe and built to last (the ceramic coating is applied several times adding years to its lifespan compared to most other ceramic cookware). $495 for the set, carawayhome.com

Luxe high-performance investment pots and pans

Ondine Platine medium saucepan, £365

After five years of research and consulting with experts, Marie Guerlain launched Ondine, a line of non-toxic cookware in 2018. The professional-grade pots and pans are handmade by artisans in Italy with 316Ti titanium-grade stainless steel (a biocompatible material used to manufacture surgical instruments). It is non-porous, so nothing can leach through the pan, acid-resistant and it does not corrode as metal cookware can. The seven-piece range, including saucepans, casserole and roasting pans and a stockpot, offer constant, unchanging heat and are used by chefs such as Francesco Mazzei and Adam Byatt. From £285, ondine.com