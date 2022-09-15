UK brewers are facing tenfold price rises for the carbon dioxide they use to carbonate and package beers, along with warnings of supply disruption that may threaten brewing ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

Andy Tighe, policy director at the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “Brewers have been approached with little or no notice by their suppliers to accept huge surcharges for the continued supply of CO₂, or issued with ‘force majeure’ letters to say ‘we can’t guarantee that your supply will continue’.

“This risks an awful lot of production coming to a standstill just at the wrong time.”

The market disruption follows a warning from US fertiliser group CF Industries last month that it would shut a major UK ammonia plant that makes CO₂ as a byproduct after high natural gas prices made it economically unviable to run.

While CF now accounts for a lower proportion of the CO₂ market than it did at the time of a previous closure in 2021, it still produces about a third of the country’s supply. CF on Wednesday said operations had now been halted on a “temporary” basis, but it did not say when they might resume.

Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, said his sector — which uses the gas for slaughter — was also feeling the pressure. “Even before these shutdowns, our members were reporting huge price hikes from the CO₂ wholesalers,” he said.

William Lees-Jones, managing director at JW Lees brewery in Middleton, Greater Manchester, said CO₂ that had cost £250 a tonne in June was last week priced at £2,800 a tonne.

He said brewers were already losing pub and retail customers after being unable to supply the quantities of beer ordered because of problems in the CO₂ market.

“Tempers are getting very frayed because as [brewers] are unable to supply their beers, [customers] are saying ‘I’m never dealing with you ever again’,” he said.

Problems have been worsened by brewers and other groups that use CO₂ stocking up following CF’s announcement, although businesses’ storage capacity for the bulky gas is limited.

A bioethanol plant that also produces the gas, run by Ensus in Teesside, is closed for maintenance.

Oliver Robinson, of Robinsons brewery in Stockport, said his brewery, which has turnover of about £80mn a year, had paid £600,000 of surcharges on CO₂ this year and was recently quoted a spot price of £2,500 a tonne, which would have resulted in £2.6mn of further unexpected costs.

“We cannot pass any of this on. We cannot pass it on to our own pubs because they’re already facing a huge squeeze with inflationary increases from all their other suppliers,” he said.

The company also packages beer for other brewers, but “we can’t pass [the costs] on to our contract customers either”.

“We just have to take the hit . . . we’re prepared to support our pubs and our customers short-term but this cannot go on. They’re going to price us out of the market,” added Robinson.

The government a year ago offered short-term funding to enable the Billingham plant to continue operating, but has indicated it will not do so again.

Billingham accounts for about 30 per cent of the UK’s CO₂ demands, while Ensus can supply up to 40 per cent. A quarter of the market’s needs come from imports and the rest from anaerobic digestion plants, according to John Raquet of consultancy Spiritus Group.

CO₂ is supplied to UK brewers and other businesses by industrial gas companies BOC, Nippon Gases and Air Liquide.

Multinational brewers are less exposed because they often have internal processes to capture CO₂ emissions from their operations. But the technology remains too expensive for most regional, local and craft suppliers.

The price spikes and shortages have come as brewers prepare to ramp up production for Christmas, and as they contend with steep rises in energy prices.

Gas suppliers are struggling to source CO₂ from international markets because of ammonia plant closures in Europe. About 70 per cent of the region’s production capacity is shut down.

CO₂ users have previously been told by the government that medical and nuclear uses — the gas is also used for cooling — and animal welfare would take priority in any shortage. The BBPA called on the government to develop a strategy for securing long-term supply.

The meat processors’ association urged the government to “get to the bottom of where these crippling price rises are originating and intervene to stabilise the situation”.

The government said: “We are aware that CF Fertilisers has taken the decision to temporarily halt ammonia production at Billingham, but we are confident CO₂ stocks are secure for the coming winter.

“While the market’s resilience has improved in the past 12 months with additional imports, further production from existing domestic sources and better stockpiles, the government is continuing to examine options to improve this over the longer term.”