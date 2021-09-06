Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

A frantic summer of dealmaking has put 2021 on track to break records, and Japan’s future is uncertain after prime minister Yoshihide Suga abruptly announced his departure. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent explains how a prominent British private equity firm went public this summer but has kept its executive pay opaque 


Global dealmaking set to break records after frenzied summer

Yoshihide Suga’s exit sets off fight to reshape Japanese politics

Bridgepoint went public. Executive rewards stayed private.

BrewDog launches venture with Japan’s Asahi to boost sales

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.


