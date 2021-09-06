Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/6b286858-b05a-4211-8e04-315b4e8bac38





A frantic summer of dealmaking has put 2021 on track to break records, and Japan’s future is uncertain after prime minister Yoshihide Suga abruptly announced his departure. Plus, the FT’s private capital correspondent explains how a prominent British private equity firm went public this summer but has kept its executive pay opaque





Global dealmaking set to break records after frenzied summer

Yoshihide Suga’s exit sets off fight to reshape Japanese politics

Bridgepoint went public. Executive rewards stayed private.

BrewDog launches venture with Japan’s Asahi to boost sales

