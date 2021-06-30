Some North players settled for 6NT; others invited with 5NT; some simply punted 7NT. West led 10♠. How would you plan the hand? You might have four clubs, four diamonds, three hearts and two spades, but it is unlikely clubs will split, and the diamond suit requires a decision. What about a bonus spade trick? Some declarers put in J♠ at trick 1, and that doomed them. You have a decision to make in spades: delay until later.

Bidding Dealer: South Love All North East South West — — 2NT NB 7NT

What kind of opening lead should West be making? Something safe. Leading 10♠ from ♠Q1098 would be slightly risky. Bear that in mind.

Play low from dummy and win in hand with K♠. Unblock ♥AQ and cash three top clubs and K♥. Interesting information materialises: West started with only two clubs and ♥1098. On the third club, West discards a spade. This suggests that she is protecting something in diamonds but not in spades. As West holds ♥1098, to have led from Q109 against 7NT looks plain wrong. To play West for J♦ and East for Q♠ seems right. So, cash ♦AK and lead 8♦. When West plays low, finesse. This holds and cashing A♠ fells East’s Q♠. Such thinking won’t always lead to success but, when it does, it will feel good.