Donald Trump may not have drained the swamp. But the field growing corn for ethanol gets plenty of attention. The president announced in December that his pugnacious friend and adviser, Carl Icahn, would counsel him on regulatory reform. Another Wall Street hand joining the administration was no shocker. However, Mr Icahn’s role was informal enough that he would not be forced to divest his vast financial interests (his wealth approaches $20bn). And coincidentally or not, one of his first priorities has been reform of an area in which he has investments.

Mr Icahn has been a harsh critic of a rule that requires oil refiners to bear the cost of blending corn-based ethanol into petrol. His hedge fund owns a majority stake in, CVR Energy, a refiner that has had its market value almost double since the election to $2bn.

Naturally, the appearance of self-dealing has sparked outrage. But an apparent reform to biofuel rules this week, that did not ultimately come to pass, created a rupture in the realm of Washington lobbyists. The flurry of machinations on all sides was an unintentional reminder that corporate influence already pervades American politics. But that it is typically more shrouded than Mr Icahn’s.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the ethanol lobbying group, The Renewable Fuels Association had decided to reluctantly accept reform to the Renewable Fuel Standard that would provide relief to oil refiners. Another group called Fuels America that represents the likes of Archer Daniels Midland, DuPont, and Monsanto was offended enough to cut its relationship with the RFA. Any change to the current rules have not been finalised but the jockeying among varied money interests persists.

The ethanol industry is itself controversial with its harshest critics labelling the product as a giveaway to Midwestern farmers. There should be a real debate on biofuels, how costs should be borne across the value chain. But it might be better — and cheaper — for investors if the issue were not decided by a tussle between lobbyists old and new.

Email the Lex team at lex@ft.com