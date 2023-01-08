66°North Hornstrandir Shell jacket

A shell jacket made of Gore-Tex Pro is a wise choice for heavy rain outings. This one is pricey, but will withstand years of hard use on hiking and skiing trails – or even when mountaineering. It’s also well-designed: the collar-and-hood combination offers great protection, and both the hem and cuffs are adjustable. £575, 66north.com

Shackleton Men’s Caird Cashmere Sweater, £295

This brand equips polar expeditions, so when the mercury plummets and you need layers, this sweater (which is 97 per cent recycled cashmere and 3 per cent merino with reinforced elbow patches) is the mid layer to pack. £295, shackleton.com

Fjällräven 1960 Logo Hat, £60

A great-looking, rib-knitted lambswool beanie with a wide, folded edge for extra warmth. It’s available in eight colours. £60, fjallraven.com

Schoffel Women’s Burley Fleece, £199.95

This fleece is snug, breathable, quick-drying and ideal as a mid layer with a waterproof shell over the top, or worn as an outer garment on milder days. £199.95, schoffelcountry.com

Merrell MQM 3 Mid Gore-Tex Hikers, £140

These pared-back hikers offer trainer-like comfort right out of the box, teamed with a grippy Vibram outsole and waterproof Gore-Tex membrane. They’re nicely lightweight too, and are easy to slip on. £140, merrell.com

Montane Men’s Dart Thermo Zip Neck T-shirt, £50

A good base layer is key for keeping warm in cold temperatures, and this technical “next-to-skin” option is treated with Polygiene, which protects against odour build-up, and can be worn on repeated days without washing. £50, montane.com

Rab Incline Vapour-Rise Pant, £115

A cosy, brushed, fast-wicking lining ensures comfort and warmth, while the knees are articulated for unrestricted movement. There’s extra reinforcement at the ankles, and with a wind-resistant yet nicely breathable outer fabric, these trousers tick all the boxes for winter-ready must-haves. £115, rab.equipment

Canada Goose Freestyle Crew Gilet, £450

This gilet is more than warm enough to be worn as an outer layer on milder days, but can be layered with a shell over the top when the temperature drops. It’s constructed with the brand’s Arctic Tech fabric, which is used in the majority of its heavyweight parka styles, and is hardy yet comfortable, water-resistant and really warm. Added extras include a soft-lined collar, two-way zip and a lifetime warranty. £450, canadagoose.com

Buff Merino Fleece Neck Warmer, €39.95

A performance neck warmer in 100 per cent merino that’s reasonably priced and really cosy. It’s fitted with an elasticated drawstring and can be adjusted for an extra snug fit around the neck. €39.95, buff.com

Lock & Co Hatters Escorial Wool Tremelo Bakerboy Cap, £185

A traditional-style cap from a London hatter that has been producing them since 1676. This baker-boy style has a slightly fuller coverage compared to a flat cap, which is good for bracing walks. £185, lockhatters.com

Fjällräven Ulvö 23 backpack, £120

At 23 litres, this pack (made from the brand’s durable, waterproof Bergshell fabric) is just big enough to accommodate all the essentials for hitting the trail but is also lightweight at 650g. The main compartment has a padded laptop pocket, so the pack doubles as a carry-all for the daily commute. £120, fjallraven.com

Finisterre Men’s Vellus waterproof parka, £375

This jacket takes on demanding winter environments. It’s highly waterproof (with a 20k Hydrostatic Head rating that ensures it’s rainproof under high pressure), and filled with down-free and fully-recycled insulation for warmth, while the outer layer is a durable mix of recycled polyester and organic cotton. The sherpa fleece-lined hood and a microfleece neck guard ramp up the comfort factor. £375, finisterre.com

Farlows lambswool knitted gloves, £29.99

Made in Scotland, these winter warmers are 100 per cent lambswool. £29.99, farlows.co.uk

Leki Black Series carbon poles, £159.99

Poles provide extra stability on technical and slippery terrain, but also transform walking into a much more thorough workout, engaging over 80 per cent of muscles (as opposed to 50 per cent without them) – and have given rise to the popular technique of Nordic walking. These ones have a really comfortable cork grip, and as they’re made from aluminium and carbon, are lightweight yet hardy. They’re also telescopic, packing down to just 68cm in height. £159.99, leki.co.uk

Darn Tough Men’s Ranger Micro Crew Cushion socks, £27

These top-quality hiking socks come with a lifetime guarantee. They’re exceptionally soft, with terry-loop fabric under foot, around the toes and ankles for extra protection. A mix of 62 per cent merino wool, 36 per cent nylon and 2 per cent lycra, they’re thermo-regulating, moisture-wicking and naturally antimicrobial. £27, trekitt.co.uk