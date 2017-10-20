Catalan trigger warning unites EU

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

As EU leaders gathered for another late night summit in Brussels, Europe’s political drama was taking place 1,000 miles away in Madrid.

After weeks of threats, Spain’s government yesterday started the ball rolling on the inevitable: a process to enact home rule in Catalonia. Mariano Rajoy, Spanish prime minister, will convene an emergency cabinet meeting on Saturday after the rebel region’s leadership failed to rescind its threat to unilaterally declare independence.

The Spanish cabinet will be asked to take measures to restore the country’s “constitutional order”. That’s code for triggering Article 155 of the constitution — a legal tool allowing Madrid to “take all measures necessary” against any recalcitrant region which is failing to meet its obligations to the Spanish state and its citizens. The invocation — Madrid’s “nuclear option” — would be the first of its kind in the 42-year history of Spanish democracy.

But in Brussels, Catalonia was not up for discussion. European leaders were unwavering in their support for Mr Rajoy. The only partial exception was Belgium’s Charles Michel, whose repeated condemnation of Madrid’s police violence provoked a diplomatic spat that exploded on to Belgian newspapers earlier in the day. Cue frosty images of the two prime ministers who had handily been seated next to each other at the opening summit session.

Close proximity: Charles Michel, Belgium’s prime minister, and Mariano Rajoy, Spain’s prime minister

Donald Tusk, EU Council president, was unequivocal on Europe’s non-role in mediating the crisis. The bloc’s 27 other leaders may have their “evaluations, opinions, assessments, but formally speaking there’s no space for the EU interventions here”, he said. Antonio Tajani, president of the European Parliament, was just as categorical: “No one in Europe will recognise an independent Catalonia.”

Mr Rajoy maintained a radio silence in the EU capital. His determination throughout the three-week crisis has been to starve the Catalans of the international relevance they crave. Last night, it worked. At the end of the summit dinner he turned down the opportunity to bring up Catalonia when prompted by Mr Tusk. In an earlier bilateral meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron, Catalonia was not mentioned as the two leaders instead tried to iron out their differences over a reform of the posted workers directive, according to officials.

The next steps are as uncertain as they are unprecedented. The formal triggering of Article 155 will first require ratification from Spain’s upper house in parliament. And just exactly what the dismantling of Catalonia’s regional autonomy — either partial or full — looks like, remains anyone’s guess.

Email: mehreen.khan@ft.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn

Sign up here to get the free Brussels Briefing in your inbox every morning

Tweet du jour

From the chief executive of Goldman Sachs:

Summitry highlights

Merkel boosts May UK Prime Minister Theresa May last night urged the EU27 to give her some breathing space on Brexit. It may have worked. After the summit dinner of smoked haddock, pheasant supreme and pineapple finished up at midnight, Angela Merkel struck an optimistic tone on talks which are still stalling over the sticky financial settlement. “There will be a good outcome,” the chancellor told journalists. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t have any reason to believe we are not going to be successful. We are working hard on it.”

Progress or no progress, Martin Wolf dismantles the seven zombie myths about the UK’s negotiating position on Brexit. A taster:

“Another zombie is the idea that it will be possible to shift smoothly to WTO terms for trade with the EU. All procedures governing trade with the EU would need to be refashioned. That would take the enthusiastic co-operation of partners who will regard the UK as something like a pariah. Why should anybody think they will make it easy for the UK?”

What the papers made of May

Macron’s digital tax brakes It was a less successful night for Emmanuel Macron, who was attending only his second formal EU leaders’ summit as French president. The centrist’s ambitious proposal for a turnover tax on tech giants like Google and Facebook ran into staunch and predictable opposition from Ireland and Luxembourg. With tax issues requiring unanimity in all member states, leaders instead asked the European Commission to come up with its best plan on a digital tax blitz by early next year.

Pipeline of division Germany’s plans for a Russian energy pipeline through Europe emerged as an unexpected bone of contention between leaders last night. Jean-Claude Juncker, commission president, admitted member states were divided on whether or not Brussels should be given a mandate to open talks with Moscow over the Nord Stream 2 project.

Corbyn: EU rock star The Labour party leader was introduced to rapturous applause as the UK’s “future prime minister” at a gathering of the EU’s socialist party grouping in Brussels yesterday. With centre-left parties taking a battering in Germany, France and the Netherlands this year, Jeremy Corbyn was given the celebrity treatment and held a meeting with Michel Barnier, the EU’s Brexit chief. The Economist meanwhile takes a look at the history of Preston — a north-west English town which has become a crucible for Corbynomics.

Email: mehreen.khan@ft.com

Twitter: @mehreenkhn

Sign up here to get the free Brussels Briefing in your inbox every morning.