Philip Georgiadis

Airlines have urged Boris Johnson to include a plan for the resumption of international travel when he sets out a roadmap out of lockdown next week.

The chief executives of the UK’s largest airlines including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and easyJet have written to the prime minister to push for the progressive removal of restrictions as vaccination levels increase in the UK.

Without it, they said they will need government support following more than a year of disruption.

“The future of the British economy and the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people are at risk without a sensible and structured plan to safely restart international travel over the coming months,” BA’s chief executive Sean Doyle said.

Several chief executives said vaccine passports could be a way to help ease travel restrictions in the coming months, but none said they want them to become compulsory.

They sent a thinly veiled warning to Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has imposed stricter curbs on international travel than elsewhere in the UK.

The chief executives of regional carrier Loganair and low-cost leisure airlines Jet2 both said they could move routes out of any nation that had tougher travel restrictions than its neighbours.