Jude Webber in Mexico City

Mexico should follow the US’ lead and allow all migrants, regardless of their immigration status, to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the International Rescue Commission urged.

“The virus does not discriminate between nationality,” Raymundo Tamayo, the IRC’s country director in Mexico, told the Financial Times. “In the case of the global Covid-19 pandemic and public health crisis, there cannot be any distinction of nationality. Everyone physically in the county is an opportunity to slow down the spread of the virus.”

The US Department of Homeland Security this week said it was “committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status”.

Mexico has promised a universal, free vaccination programme but has not specified whether migrants in the country – most of them Central American but also including Haitians, Africans, Cubans and others – will be eligible.

Mr Tamayo said he was preparing to discuss the issue with the foreign and interior ministries. Mexico prides itself on its human rights-based foreign policy. “We will appeal to their humanitarian and human rights principles,” Mr Tamayo said. “Let’s lead by example.” He said migrants should not jump the queue but should be inoculated when Mexicans of the same age have access to the vaccine.

Mexico this week launched an online registration for over-60s to sign up for the vaccine but it crashed immediately. It requires people to enter their population identification, known as CURP, which undocumented migrants do not have. “We want to make sure that people who don’t have a CURP, regardless of their immigration status, can sign up with any document that accredits their age,” Mr Tamayo said.

Mexico, with a population of 126m, has so far applied 686,601 does of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. It expects to ramp up vaccinations with more BioNTech/Pfizer supplies as well as the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, Sputnik V from Russia and China’s CanSino. Mexico expects to have just over 174m doses of different vaccines by the end of the year to vaccinate nearly 105m people.