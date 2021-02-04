Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed104,134,198
Deaths2,259,036
Gilead's Covid drug delivered $2bn boost to revenue in fourth quarter
Hannah Kuchler in New York
Gilead generated almost $2bn in revenue from its Covid-19 drug in the fourth quarter, helping the US biotech’s sales soar 26 per cent and beat expectations.
The World Health Organization has recommended against the use of Veklury, the drug for Covid-19 also known as remdesivir, arguing it does not improve survival rates or other outcomes.
But Daniel O’Day, Gilead chief executive, said it has been widely adopted in the US. “Gilead continues to play a central role in the pandemic, with Veklury now treating one in two hospitalised patients in the US,” he said.
Shares in Gilead gained 2.3 per cent in after hours trading when the company reported total revenue of $7.4bn, compared with the average analyst estimate of $7.3bn. Veklury sales contributed $1.9bn. Adjusted earnings of were $2.19 a share higher than the consensus forecast of $2.15. Net income fell 42 per cent to $1.6bn.
The California-based company now forecasts 2021 product sales — including Veklury — to be between $23.7bn and $25.1bn. For the full year, it expects adjusted earnings of between $6.75 and $7.45 a share.
Mexico should allow all migrants to be vaccinated — International Rescue Commission
Jude Webber in Mexico City
Mexico should follow the US’ lead and allow all migrants, regardless of their immigration status, to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the International Rescue Commission urged.
“The virus does not discriminate between nationality,” Raymundo Tamayo, the IRC’s country director in Mexico, told the Financial Times. “In the case of the global Covid-19 pandemic and public health crisis, there cannot be any distinction of nationality. Everyone physically in the county is an opportunity to slow down the spread of the virus.”
The US Department of Homeland Security this week said it was “committed to ensuring that every individual who needs a vaccine can get one, regardless of their immigration status”.
Mexico has promised a universal, free vaccination programme but has not specified whether migrants in the country – most of them Central American but also including Haitians, Africans, Cubans and others – will be eligible.
Mr Tamayo said he was preparing to discuss the issue with the foreign and interior ministries. Mexico prides itself on its human rights-based foreign policy. “We will appeal to their humanitarian and human rights principles,” Mr Tamayo said. “Let’s lead by example.” He said migrants should not jump the queue but should be inoculated when Mexicans of the same age have access to the vaccine.
Mexico this week launched an online registration for over-60s to sign up for the vaccine but it crashed immediately. It requires people to enter their population identification, known as CURP, which undocumented migrants do not have. “We want to make sure that people who don’t have a CURP, regardless of their immigration status, can sign up with any document that accredits their age,” Mr Tamayo said.
Mexico, with a population of 126m, has so far applied 686,601 does of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. It expects to ramp up vaccinations with more BioNTech/Pfizer supplies as well as the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab, Sputnik V from Russia and China’s CanSino. Mexico expects to have just over 174m doses of different vaccines by the end of the year to vaccinate nearly 105m people.
News you might have missed …
A car stolen from a vaccination site in Florida had vials of the coronavirus shot inside, prompting a nationwide alert in search of the vehicle. Police in Plant City, Florida, said the suspect drove off in the 2018 Hyundai Accent on Wednesday.
Northern Ireland will give students a one-off cash payment of £500 in compensation for the disruption they have suffered during the pandemic, as coronavirus restrictions force most universities in the UK to continue running classes remotely.
New, more infectious Covid-19 variants — including those first identified in the UK and South Africa — have risen to 14 per cent of infections in France from 3.3 per cent on January 8, French prime minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday.
Pakistani cleric Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, who serves as an adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, has taken the unusual step of issuing a fatwa, or religious decree, urging Pakistanis to ignore calls to refuse Covid-19 jabs. “I just want people to know there is nothing wrong with taking coronavirus vaccines,” he said.
Ralph Lauren reported a bigger-than-expected sales drop as the US retailer was hit by coronavirus-driven restrictions in Europe and Japan. Fiscal third-quarter revenues fell 18 per cent from a year ago to $1.43bn, just shy of Wall Street expectations for $1.46bn, according to a Refinitiv survey.
New US jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since November. First-time applications for unemployment benefits totalled a seasonally adjusted 779,000 last week, the Department of Labor said on Thursday, compared with economists’ forecast for 830,000.
Tapestry, the luxury conglomerate behind Coach and Kate Spade, has eked out an increase in quarterly profits thanks to limited discounts and strong demand for high-end handbags online and from China. The New York-based group generated net income of $311m in the three months to December 26, a year-on-year increase of 4 per cent.
Quest Diagnostics, the largest laboratory company in the US, plans to return more money to shareholders after reporting record profits thanks to surging demand for Covid-19 test processing. The New Jersey-based company raised its quarterly dividend 10.7 per cent and increased its share buyback authorisation by $1bn after higher demand for virus tests pushed up its fourth-quarter sales 56 per cent to $3bn.
The Bank of England announced on Thursday that it would put active preparations in place so that it could set negative interest rates within six months, but stressed that this was not a signal that its Monetary Policy Committee thought such a move was necessary.
Clorox raised its full-year profit and sales guidance as demand for its bleach and disinfectant wipes remained buoyant amid a pandemic-induced cleaning boom. The US company’s net sales rose 27 per cent to $1.87bn year on year in the three months to the end of December, its fiscal second quarter.
Anxiety levels in the UK population hit a record high during the first national lockdown last year, official figures showed on Thursday. Overall wellbeing fell sharply and, while it improved later in the summer as social activities resumed, even then it remained well below pre-pandemic levels on all measures.
UK consumer spending remained depressed as lockdown measures dragged on in January. Spending on credit and debit cards in the week to January 28 was 32 per cent below its average level last February, and had risen only slightly since the start of England’s third lockdown, according to Bank of England figures.
