ZTE, one of China’s biggest telecoms equipment makers, has been plunged into crisis after being barred from operating in the US. The company is being punished for shipping banned products to Iran and North Korea, but it is also at the centre of the US’s escalating trade war with China. Its plight has highlighted China’s reliance on imported silicon chip technology. Aliya Ram discusses the story with the FT’s Nic Fildes and Edward White.

