Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU foreign ministers this week postponed a decision on whether to open membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia until October, prompting a warning from the two countries' leaders that the delay could strengthen the hand of nationalist forces. Gideon Rachmans discusses the EU's dilemma on the Balkans with Ben Hall and Valerie Hopkins.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy