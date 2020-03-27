Print this page

US stocks were up for a third straight day after the Senate agreed to a $2.2tn stimulus package Wednesday. The bill comes as a report on Thursday showed that a record 3.3m Americans filed for unemployment last week from the coronavirus shutdown. Plus, the European Central Bank is giving itself a tremendous amount of flexibility in its plan to buy €750bn in additional bonds to contain the fallout from the virus. And, WeWork burnt through $1.4bn last quarter, almost all the cash injection its principal backer SoftBank had most recently provided. 


