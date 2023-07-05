Israel’s raid on the West Bank reignites fears of escalating violence, Switzerland is looking into potential Russian sanctions violations and we continue our series on the Congo Basin with David Pilling, the FT’s Africa editor. Plus, meme stock traders shop for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Switzerland questions oil trader over sidestep of Russian sanctions

In search of the ‘village of the elephants’, deep in the central African rainforest

Eight injured after car rams pedestrians in Tel Aviv, say police

