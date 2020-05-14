Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell said on Wednesday that additional fiscal stimulus may be “worth it” to shield the US economy from long-term economic damage due to the pandemic, meanwhile, OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría warned that rising debt levels would “come back to haunt us”. Plus, BMW is facing criticism for plans to make a dividend payout to shareholders despite requesting subsidies from the German government. Then, collateralised loan obligations, or CLOs, have boomed over the past decade. The FT’s capital markets correspondent, Rob Smith, explains why they could be vulnerable during the recession.

