EU prepares more sanctions against Russia after apparent atrocities near Kyiv, French president Emmanuel Macron has warned his supporters not to assume that he will win a second term in this month’s election, and international auditors are resigning from China’s heavily indebted property developers.

Mentioned in this podcast:

EU prepares more sanctions against Russia after apparent atrocities near Kyiv

Big Four under growing pressure as Chinese developers delay audits

France votes: Macron’s frontrunner status conceals deep rifts in society

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

