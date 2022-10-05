It was heartening to read Jemima Kelly’s piece “AI-driven justice may be better than none at all” (Opinion, September 29).

A prime example is the use of algorithmic risk assessment tools — artificial intelligence packages that have been shown to predict reoffending. These tools thus help identify which individuals are more or less likely to commit a new crime. Justice officials can then manage that risk accordingly, such as by incarcerating a high-risk offender.

These AI risk models are imperfect, and care must be taken to ensure the technology’s accountability and transparency. Nonetheless, many studies show that AI risk tools perform better than alternatives. Predictions by human actors are knowingly replete with conscious and unconscious biases.

Embracing validated AI tools to improve the accuracy of risk predictions can, in that respect, enhance justice.

Melissa Hamilton

Professor of Law and Criminal Justice

Institute for People-Centred AI

University of Surrey, Guildford, UK