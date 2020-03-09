FT subscribers can click here to receive Opening quote by email.

Happy Monday, we’re in for quite the ride. The oil price war kicked off by Saudi Arabia after a fall-out with Russia over production cuts has sent Asian shares plummeting. When oil falls by 30 per cent in a day, it turns out chaos follows.

Japan’s Topix shed as much as 6.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 3.7 per cent and China’s CSI was off 3.4 per cent. Futures for the S&P 500 have fallen by close to the maximum amount they’re allowed to before a limit kicks in — 4.9 per cent, while the FTSE 100 is tipped to fall more than 6 per cent (though trading isn’t very liquid).

We’ll have the full market meltdown covered here through the day.

Briefly

Tesco has struck a deal to sell its Thai and Malaysian operations to Thailand’s biggest conglomerate CP Group at a valuation, including debt, of $10.6bn. Dhanin Chearavanont, who presides over the Charoen Pokphand group, had been forced to sell control of his Lotus business to Tesco for $180m in 1998, during the Asian financial crisis and was keen to recover the asset. This deal, which is the latest move by Tesco to scale back its global expansion, will face significant antitrust hurdles because of CP’s other Thai holdings including the 7-Eleven convenience stores and the Siam Makro cash-and-carry chain.

The Pru is set to lay out plans to float or sell a stake in its US business Jackson after activist Dan Loeb called for the insurer to break itself up. Prudential CEO Mike Wells last year oversaw the demerger of the UK business, M&G, but investors have continued to grumble the group’s businesses are too sprawling. Bankers have warned a demerger of Jackson would be difficult — as would an IPO — with either a stake sale or even outright sale the easier options.

The UK government is finally getting round to overhauling audit regulation. It is finalising plans for a consultation on proposed legislation that would reform oversight and hold company directors to account for serious corporate failings. After an initial flurry of reviews in the wake of Carillion’s collapse, momentum for reform has faltered under the Johnson government. But a second consultation on recommendations set out by Sir John Kingman in December 2018 could be launched in the coming weeks.

Also up on Monday we have: a bizarre announcement from Finablr confirming that its major shareholder BR Shetty (also of NMC Health) really does own the shares it thought he did; a statement from Cineworld, whose share price has been hit by coronavirus fears, that its major shareholder has sold an 8 per cent stake to refinance a margin loan; and an announcement from activist investor Coast Capital that it is calling a shareholder meeting at FirstGroup to force a demerger of the company’s North American businesses.

Beyond the Square Mile

Tesla is a “better-run” company after its regulatory battles following the recent addition of independent directors to oversee Elon Musk, according to Baillie Gifford, the Scottish fund house and one of the electric carmaker’s top external shareholders. “We thought he was getting things wrong,” said James Anderson, head of global equities for Baillie Gifford, speaking about Mr Musk, Tesla’s founder. “I feel more comfortable now.”

Citigroup, one of the largest dealers in the $6.6tn-a-day foreign exchange market, has confirmed it is severing ties with nearly two-thirds of the trading platforms it uses as part of an effort to cut costs. The move comes after years of shrinking margins and growing complexity in currency trading, with banks spending increasing amounts on linking their own systems to those of third-party platforms.

A New York judge has frozen assets belonging to hedge fund manager Philip Falcone and his Harbinger Offshore fund after he failed to pay millions in legal fees to a Manhattan law firm that defended him in high-stakes litigation against US regulators. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the freeze last week following recent allegations that Mr Falcone, who had an estimated net worth of $1bn in 2014, has reneged on his debts and sold some of the underlying collateral, which included famous art works by artists such as Pablo Picasso and Andy Warhol.

Closing quote — essential comment before you go

Robert Armstrong

The biggest banks will make less money in a zero-rate world but will continue to be viable businesses. The same will not be true of many of their smaller peers.

Jonathan Ford

’Stakeholderism’ is basically a response to the bashing business leaders have taken for the downsides of modern shareholder capitalism. It isn’t some magic wand we can wave over the economy.

