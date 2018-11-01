France and Italy are offering the most generous tax breaks to London bankers moving to the European continent after Brexit, research compiled for the Financial Times shows.

The findings shed light on how aggressively EU countries are seeking to grab a share of the few thousands of banking jobs that will shift to the EU when the UK leaves the bloc next year. While France’s tax gifts are part of wider efforts in recent years to fix its reputation as a hostile fiscal environment for wealthy individuals, Germany is not dangling any tax carrots.

Some relocations have already begun: Goldman Sachs has moved 60 per cent of the investment bankers and financing experts it intends to ship from London to Milan, Frankfurt and Paris. Bank of America’s post-Brexit EU operations will be headquartered in Dublin and over the summer it announced a new Paris trading floor with room for 1,000 staff. In total, the Bank of England predicts the City of London could lose about 5,000 financial services jobs as Brexit unfolds.

Bankers heading to the continent could pay less in income tax and social security than they would in the UK by taking advantage of juicy tax cuts, according to simulations prepared by consultancy firm PwC for the FT.

In terms of net take-home pay, the most beneficial locations for expats are Italy and France, while the least beneficial country is Germany, as a result of no additional expatriate or travel deductions.

A UK expat in France with an income of €1m including allowances could take home more than €180,000 extra than that person would at home. A move to Italy could mean an extra €200,000 in net pay.

France’s previous Socialist government boosted the tax gifts for expatriates in France in the wake of the Brexit referendum — which include an income tax break of up to 50 per cent and the right to exclude foreign properties and assets from the calculation of wealth tax for eight years. In Italy, expats also enjoy an income tax break of up to 50 per cent, and, in an effort to attract high net-worth individuals, have the option to make an annual tax payment of €100,000 — regardless of income.

In some countries, such as France, the tax bill can be different depending on whether the individual’s pay package is split into salary and certain types of allowance, according to PwC.

The UK also offers its own expatriate tax regime — the so-called non-domiciled status — which has helped attract foreign financiers and turned the City of London into Europe’s top financial centre. According to PwC’s calculations, a French or Italian citizen benefiting from the UK regime could see a boost in net pay when returning home.

Moving abroad may not mean adieu to UK taxman

“The reality is a lot of [bankers’] pay is deferred because of regulatory purposes,” said Iain McCluskey, a tax partner at PwC. “People are still going to have ongoing UK tax payments due when deferred pay pays out, as it relates to their time in the UK.”

And for people who do make a clean break from HMRC, like all good things, the expat tax “golden hello” does not last for ever.

“If someone is going to move somewhere permanently, they will eventually be taxed as a citizen of that country,” said Mr McCluskey.

After eight years, France becomes far less beneficial as a result of higher social security contributions, according to the PwC report. Belgium is the least beneficial location, while the most beneficial locations are Germany, Luxembourg and Spain, with the UK calculation the median.

Critics of expatriate tax deals say they are discriminatory to domestic populations by burdening them with bigger tax bills, while driving up house prices and increasing pressure on schools.

In case of a backlash, governments may find it hard to justify such attractive incentives and may introduce curbs, advisers say.

“If you’re going to tax non-nationals more favourably than nationals, you’re going to have political tension,” said PwC’s Mr McCluskey. “The direction of travel is that [expat regimes] are going to become less favourable”.

Portugal, a popular destination for retirees, has drawn criticism at home and abroad for an expatriate regime that exempts from tax any pensions paid abroad for qualifying individuals. The Finnish and Swedish governments have said this is an unfair incentive for their pensioners to move to Portugal, and some Portuguese say the regime hurts those who stayed home and weathered the eurozone crisis.

How big a lure these tax carrots are is up for debate

For most people, financial incentives like tax breaks are one among many factors in deciding to relocate.

“What the housing stock is like, crime rates, how easy is it to get around, what’s the schooling like, will the family settle there — those are the factors that people are considering,” said Mr McCluskey.

Giulia Cippolini, a Milan-based tax partner at law firm Withers LLP, said food, weather, political climate and general lifestyle were important driving factors. “This is why Italy is increasingly popular,” she said.

With a multitude of boxes to tick — and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit — some City financiers are for now planning to commute from London to Frankfurt or Paris.

“Who knows what Brexit is going to look like in a year’s time”, said Mr McCluskey. “Uprooting your family, children changing schools . . . A lot of the banks are having conversations with individuals who are going to move from the UK to Europe because of Brexit — and those individuals are ok to go — but are saying they won’t move their families just yet”.

The FT is interested to hear from readers whose jobs are moving abroad because of Brexit and/or have experience navigating expatriate tax regimes. Share your story in the comments below.