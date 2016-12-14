Brexit turf war breaks out between branches of EU

An EU turf battle over Brexit negotiations burst into the open on Wednesday as the European Parliament warned that Britain faces the “very hardest” of exits if MEPs are shut out of talks.

The threat of a potential veto was outlined by Martin Schulz, the parliament’s outgoing president, on the eve of an dinner of EU-27 leaders in Brussels to nominate negotiators and outline a process for Brexit negotiations.

MEPs were furious after the Financial Times reported a draft text that nominated the European Commission as the union’s lead negotiator in talks, but gave MEPs no seat at the negotiating table or in key preparatory meetings.

In a shot across the bows of member states, the parliament warned that it may block a deal or indeed open a second track of direct negotiations with London — a nightmare scenario for the EU-27.

“Are they not aware that we have to approve [the draft Brexit deal],” said Guy Verhofstadt, the parliament’s chief Brexit negotiator. Invoking US President Lyndon Johnson, the former Belgian premier added it would be better to have him “inside the tent pissing out, than outside the tent pissing in”.

Under the EU treaty, parliament has to approve any withdrawal agreement with Britain, a vote that is expected to come just a few months before the institution’s elections in May 2019.

While member states want to keep parliament abreast of negotiations and maintain contact with their Brexit team, there is deep reluctance to give MEPs a frontline role in day-to-day talks.

Some diplomats note it will be impossible to keep confidential information from being exploited; when MEPs and leaders of the groupings in parliament recently met Brexit negotiators, four were British, including two representing anti-establishment and far-right parties.

Mr Schulz wrote to Donald Tusk, the European Council president who represents EU’s national leaders, to express his “disappointment” at the way the draft relegated MEPs to a “secondary position”. He demanded a parliamentary representative in UK-EU talks, at preparatory meetings of “sherpas”, and for the parliament’s president to attend Brexit discussions of EU-27 leaders.

“Refusal of consent”, Mr Schulz wrote, would be “all the more likely in a pre-electoral period”, particularly if MEPs were “unhappy at the way the parliament had been insufficiently involved”. This could end in “the very hardest of Brexits and to the detriment of everybody”.

Parliament “might feel it necessary to communicate its misgivings directly to the UK” if it felt that the negotiations were not “advancing satisfactorily”, he added.

Theresa May, Britain’s prime minister, is meeting Mr Schulz and Mr Verhofstadt ahead of the EU summit on Thursday. Downing Street went out of its way to show sympathy to the parliament’s president.

“It’s important that the parliament should be consulted in the process,” Mrs May’s spokeswoman said.

“The parliament has to give its consent to the outcome so it’s important they are aware of the discussions and negotiations.”

Previously British governments have tended to disdain the European Parliament. David Cameron, the former prime minister, pulled his Conservative party out of the EP’s centre right European People’s party, losing considerable influence in Strasbourg in the process.