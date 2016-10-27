EU-Canada trade deal salvaged, crimes of the future and the price of fast fashion

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The EU’s trade deal with Canada was pulled back from the brink on Thursday after Belgian regional leaders dropped their objections to Belgium’s government signing the pact in an eleventh-hour rescue.

But the delay raised questions over the EU’s ability to handle complex deals and came only hours after Canadian premier Justin Trudeau cancelled a trip to sign the accord at a ceremony in Brussels. MPs in the French-speaking region of Wallonia, as well as in the Brussels region and in the country’s tiny German-speaking region have been asked to drop resistance to the Ceta treaty by midnight on Friday. (FT)

China signals return to strongman rule President Xi Jinping has been anointed as the “core” leader of the Communist party, a different direction following a decade and a half of consensus leadership among the country’s elite. (FT)

Qualcomm buys NXP in $47bn chip deal The US chipmaker has agreed to buy its Dutch rival, the latest in a series of blockbuster takeovers in a consolidating semiconductor industry. Lex thinks Qualcomm got a good deal. (FT)

Tata v Cyrus Mistry The Indian conglomerate hit back at its ousted chairman for “repeated departures from [Tata's] culture and ethos”, ramping up the high-powered war of words between the company and Mr Mistry. (FT)

White House stirs election passions on Obamacare The administration’s warning of a sharp rise in insurance bills for some Americans added to a sense that the system is at best malfunctioning and at worst showing fatal structural flaws, signalling that Obamacare is likely to be one of the next president’s most urgent priorities. (FT)

Rising expenses weigh on Amazon The online retailer significantly missed earnings expectations in the third quarter, and forecast operating income of as little as zero next quarter, amid a sharp rise in operating costs. (FT)

The US economy After a sluggish start to the year, data on Friday are expected to show that the US economy gathered steam in the third quarter. Wall Street estimates that GDP rose at a 2.5 per cent pace, a pick-up from the 1.4 per cent rate in the previous quarter.

The rift between Clinton and Obama over Egypt How Hillary Clinton reacted to events in Egypt during 2011 provides a revealing insight into her foreign policy thinking, and suggests she would implement a more mainstream version of US foreign policy than President Barack Obama. (FT)

How Elena Ferrante gave the game away The Italian author’s unmasking caused outrage, but her collection of emailed interviews and essays tells us far more, says Lucy Kellaway. (FT)

Crimes of the future Predictive policing uses algorithms to analyse data and cut crime. But does it really work, and can it be trusted? (Aeon)

The price of fast fashion Three years after the Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh, working conditions for the men and women who manufacture clothing for western markets in the country are still substandard in many cases. (Bloomberg)

Japan’s age old problem Japan’s rapidly ageing population reached a milestone last year — there are now more people aged 75 or older than there are those 14 years old or younger. Data also show that one-sixth of people over 65 live alone and the number of elderly people who die on their own is rising. (NAR)

Bonds in focus Economies are shaping up to be stronger than had been anticipated, particularly in the UK and the eurozone, diminishing the need for extra money policy accommodation and prompting selling. (FT)