The fallout from the 2016 EU referendum is skewing consumer confidence data and having a small effect on households’ willingness to spend, according to Bank of England research.

BoE staffers examined the effect of the Brexit vote on consumption, finding that people who voted Remain were much more likely to give a pessimistic view of the economic outlook and their personal financial circumstances after the Brexit vote than before, while Leave voters were more likely to be optimistic about their personal finances and the wider economy.

The staffers’ findings, published in a blog post on Wednesday, cast doubt on the reliability of the current crop of UK consumer confidence measures.

Using the BoE’s in-house NMG survey of households’ attitudes to spending, debt and the economy, the staff showed that when Remainers and Leavers were added together, there appeared to be little change in attitudes to the economy after the referendum. But this masked huge positive changes among Leave supporters and negative changes among Remainers.

Consumer confidence, as measured by GfK, the data research company, has been deteriorating in recent months, and hit a four-year low in December. But the BoE findings suggest this might be reflecting people’s dislike of the Brexit process as much as a drop in consumer confidence.

The authors of the blog post said that even when accounting for the age and level of qualifications of households surveyed, their attitudes towards Brexit were nevertheless significant in explaining their views on the economy.

The results also translated into real spending patterns, the staff found. By last March, “leavers were likely to report a more positive change in their spending compared to remainers”, the staffers said. The scale of the change in their spending was not large but was statistically significant. Leavers increased their household spending by 3.2 per cent in the year to April 2017, while Remainers increased their household spending by 2.9 per cent.

However, people’s financial circumstances remained the strongest factor in determining their household spending.

“The referendum has affected ‘leavers’ and ‘remainers’ views about the economic outlook in different ways,” the BoE staffers said. “This appears to have followed through into their spending behaviour, but the effects are small relative to the influence of households’ personal circumstances.”