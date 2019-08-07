Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US allegations that China is manipulating its currency burst into the open again this week when the renminbi was allowed to fall below seven to the dollar for the first time since 2008. Josh Noble discusses this latest front in the US-China trade dispute and its implications for investors and the global economy with Don Weinland, Beijing financial correspondent, and Michael MacKenzie, senior investment commentator.

