James Walton

Round on the Links

The link was slang words for good (old and new)

  1. Finn McCool

  2. Mint julep

  3. “Bad Habits”

  4. Statutory sick pay

  5. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

  6. The Dandy

  7. Fruit fly

  8. Goat

  9. My Wicked, Wicked Ways

  10. Capital One

