Major US employers are reporting a dramatic improvement in hiring conditions despite official data, and the FT’s Aime Williams tells us what the World Bank might look like under the leadership of Ajay Banga. Plus, the FT’s Demetri Sevastopulo explains what the Chinese spy balloon saga means more broadly for the relationship between Beijing and Washington.

Mentioned in this podcast:

US companies say it is easier to hire despite low jobless rate

Ajay Banga, World Bank nominee must swap finance for climate

Beyond the balloon: the US-China spy game

