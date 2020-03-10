Malaysia has sworn in a new cabinet in a bid to cement the incoming government after a political crisis that has led to worries a corruption case into state development fund 1MDB could be at risk.

The cabinet is dominated by current and former members of the United Malays National Organisation, the party that led Malaysia for six decades before being thrown out in 2018 elections amid a public backlash against corruption.

Mahathir Mohamad, who returned to power in 2018, had promised to hand over power to his former nemesis-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim. But the uncertainty over when — or if — that would happen helped spark the collapse of his government.

Muhyiddin Yassin, a veteran politician and president of Mr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), was appointed prime minister last month.

Critics say the political upheaval could jeopardise legal action against Najib Razak, the former prime minister, and Goldman Sachs in relation to an embezzlement scandal involving 1MDB. The US Department of Justice alleges $4.5bn was stolen from the state investment fund.

Mr Najib is being tried on more than 40 criminal charges linked to the fund and other government entities. Goldman Sachs is standing trial in connection with $6.5bn worth of bonds it arranged for 1MDB.

Mr Najib and Goldman Sachs have consistently denied the allegations.

The breakdown of any legal action relating to 1MDB would be a step back for Malaysia, which opened probes into the allegations after Mr Mahathir beat Mr Najib in the 2018 election.

Mr Mahathir had forged an unlikely coalition with Mr Ibrahim, a former protégé who became a nemesis before again becoming an ally. But while the pair promised Malaysians an era of change, their long-running political feud ultimately helped bring down their own government.

“There is a risk of trials collapsing,” said Dian Shah, associate professor at the National University of Singapore law school, adding that this would cause a public uproar. “It would be a stark reminder to the public that this is the new government legitimising the corruption of the previous regime.”

Mr Mahathir said after winning the last election that he would cede power to his coalition partner after “one or two years”. But the lack of clarity stoked tension and prompted reports that Mr Mahathir would instead cede power to Azmin Ali, the former economic affairs minister.

Mr Azmin ultimately quit the ruling coalition. This willingness of Mr Muhyiddin and Mr Azmin to work with Umno — which Mr Mahathir said he rejected — caught the nonagenarian by surprise, helping to prompt his fall.

The collapse of Mr Mahathir’s alliance is “the result of the push and pull that has been going on between Mahathir and Anwar since the orchestration of a reconciliation”, said Sophie Lemière, fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. She said while their intentions to reform Malaysia may have been genuine, “they both knew this was a very dangerous marriage and the honeymoon didn’t last long”.

Despite the departure of Mr Mahathir, analysts say Mr Muhyiddin will need to tread carefully.

Not following through with the corruption trials would be seen as damaging. The new administration, “already plagued with democratic legitimacy concerns, runs the risk of being perceived in the most cynical light of political opportunism”, said Yvonne Tew, associate professor of law at Georgetown University.