Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

The London Stock Exchange Group’s largest shareholder has indicated it would back the board in its efforts to stop an activist shareholder ejecting chairman Donald Brydon, in a potentially decisive turn to resolve a governance crisis.

The Qatar Investment Authority, an influential sovereign wealth fund and a long-term supporter of the LSE, is seeking stability to end the turmoil that has unsettled the exchange over the past six weeks.

The show of support from the QIA — which holds 10.3 per cent of the LSE, making it a larger shareholder than BlackRock, according to Bloomber data — comes a week before an extraordinary meeting in which the exchange’s investors will vote on removing Mr Brydon.

The meeting has been called by the Children’s Investment Fund, a 5 per cent shareholder, which is frustrated with Mr Brydon’s handling of the departure of LSE chief executive Xavier Rolet, who had overseen a revival of the exchange since 2009.

Mr Rolet stepped down at the end of November, a year earlier than planned, while Mr Brydon is due to leave at the annual meeting in 2019.

The QIA, which bought into the LSE to end interest in a takeover bid from Nasdaq in 2007, made its decision after reviewing the presentations to shareholders from both the LSE and TCI.

“There wouldn’t be a benefit to the LSE Group to change chairman at this time,” said one person briefed on the QIA’s thinking.

A spokesperson for the QIA declined to comment.

TCI needs a majority of votes cast to force Mr Brydon out. Key shareholders, such as BlackRock, the QIA, Invesco and Veritas Asset Management, will hold the critical votes.

In order to maintain stability, the LSE’s board is unlikely to review Mr Brydon’s position even if a sizeable minority of shareholders vote against him, according to one person involved in the board’s plans.

“It’s slightly sad that the LSE had an orderly succession plan that was derailed by one shareholder,” said Peter Swabey, policy and research director at ICSA, the UK governance institute. “You’re left with a relatively short period of bedding in the new CEO before the chairman goes. I’m not sure that’s in the best interests of shareholders either.”

Last week two influential shareholder advisory groups, ISS and Glass Lewis, urged shareholders to back Mr Brydon, saying that TCI had failed to present a compelling case for his removal. The duo advise about two-thirds of the LSE’s share base.

Egerton Capital, a 2.8 per cent shareholder in the LSE, has indicated it would back TCI.

The LSE’s board has already begun interviewing candidates for chief executive. They are largely happy with the strategy laid down by Mr Rolet during his time in charge, according to two sources aware of the board’s thinking.

His focus on licensing market data and clearing has helped underpin the group’s £13bn market capitalisation.

LSE’s share price rose 0.4 per cent in London on Tuesday.